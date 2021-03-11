Watch now: Illinois vaccine rollout ramping up as supply increases

This increased certainty has led to speculation that the state could soon move forward with its vaccine rollout from Phase 1B+ to Phase 1C, which would likely include more essential workers not covered under previous phases.

Chicago Public Health Director Allison Arwady, said last week that 1C could begin as early as the end of March and Phase 2, which would open the vaccine to the rest of the adult population, by the end of May.

Pritzker did not offer a timetable for such a move, but suggested it's not that far down the road.

“I think that Dr. Arwady's guess is not a bad guess,” Pritzker said. “A lot of the discussion has been sometime either around that date, or perhaps in the couple of weeks after that date. And again, it depends on how the vaccine flows to the state because as fast as we're getting it, we're putting it into people's arms.”

It is clear that more vaccine will become more widely available in the coming months. What is less clear is if demand will remain high or stall out as vaccination rates inch upwards.

There's a lot riding on that question, from how soon the state can resume some semblance of normalcy to how well it may respond to new, more contagious variants of COVID-19.