Watch now: Initial vaccine shipment may be smaller than expected, Illinois official says

Interest in how the state plans to distribute a vaccine has heightened in recent days as a number of pharmaceutical companies have announced plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they had submitted an application for two vaccines the companies are developing jointly, and the FDA said it would put those applications on a fast track for approval, which means a limited number of doses could be publicly available by the end of December. Moderna Inc. has also said a vaccine it is developing a vaccine that has shown promising results in clinical trials.

Ezike said the first people in line to receive the vaccines will be frontline hospital workers who treat COVID-19 patients and other first responders.

Meanwhile, both Ezike and Pritzker continued to urge Illinoisans to avoid gatherings over the upcoming holidays and possibly for the next several months in order to limit the spread of the disease.

