Watch now: Juneteenth holiday 'a historic moment': Bloomington-Normal NAACP

BLOOMINGTON — Driving down the road Thursday afternoon, Linda Foster had a huge smile on her face.

After so many years of fighting for local, state and federal governments to acknowledge the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth is finally recognized as a federal holiday.

"This is a historic moment," said Foster, who is the president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP. “It is a sad moment in time for our country, but it's a great, exciting time for our country to acknowledge that it was a travesty what happened to slaves, that they were still slaves when they were free."

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday. “I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another,” he said.

It commemorates the day in 1865 that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed the last enslaved Black Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.

Often celebrated at first with church picnics and speeches, the holiday spread across the nation and internationally as Black Texans moved elsewhere.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and had 60 co-sponsors. Bipartisan support emerged as lawmakers struggle to overcome divisions that are still simmering following the police killing last year of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Gov. J.B Pritzker also signed a bill this week to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois, beginning next year. But state offices now will be closed Friday because Biden signed the federal legislation, Pritzker said Thursday.

“I’m pleased to see the federal government join Illinois in recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday, offering all Americans a day to reflect on the national shame of slavery and the work we must do to dismantle systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. “Most importantly, let us stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Black Americans who will celebrate Juneteenth as a milestone in their fight for every ounce of the freedom that is their God-given right – and continue with them in that fight.”

While many states commemorate the ending of slavery, only some observe Juneteenth as an official holiday. The number has grown following last summer’s reckoning over racial injustice, most recently including Maine and Washington.

Foster said Biden "is taking on the responsibility in his position to tell a country that this is a new day for us to begin healing."

The holiday reflects recognition that's long overdue, she said.

"No longer should we act like it didn’t happen, and no longer should we ignore it," said Foster. "Having a holiday puts an exclamation point on it and says how important this day is and how it allows healing to occur, because the government acknowledges it, cities acknowledge it."

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.