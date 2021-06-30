Watch now: Kinzinger backs Capitol attack investigation

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon was one of two House Republicans to vote Wednesday to support Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to create a special House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The measure establishing the panel was approved on a 222-190 vote and serves as a fallback after earlier House efforts to establish a bipartisan commission were quashed by Senate Republicans. As a House panel, no action by the Senate or White House is needed.

Kinzinger and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were the only Republicans to vote for the creation of the panel. Both were among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the insurrection, which came as the House was convening to certify Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

Like Cheney, Kinzinger also voted for the earlier independent commission legislation. Kinzinger said he backed the House select committee alternative because “we need a full accounting of what happened.”

“We need answers on who was involved in the insurrection and who played a role in orchestrating it. We need transparency and truth,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

“I voted in support of the select committee because the truth matters, because it is our duty to conduct a thorough investigation of this most egregious attack on the Capitol, because the American people — and especially the families of our brave law enforcement on the front lines that day — deserve answers,” he said.

Kinzinger, who has sharply criticized Trump for perpetuating a false narrative that the election was stolen, said that “with the number of conspiracy theories being perpetuated by media outlets and spreading wildly online, we have to push back with the facts and ensure what happened on Jan. 6 never happens again.”

Under the measure, Pelosi will name 13 House members to the panel, with five appointed after consultation with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. Pelosi, however, has said she will have veto power over McCarthy’s suggestions.

