Watch now: Kinzinger becomes 1st GOP lawmaker to call for Trump to 'relinquish control'

BLOOMINGTON — At 9:46 a.m., U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, posted a video on Twitter saying President Donald Trump should “relinquish control” of the presidency “voluntarily or involuntarily.”
The former McLean County Board member became the first GOP lawmaker to advocate for invoking the 25th Amendment and joined a chorus of other elected officials Thursday calling for either the president's resignation or impeachment.
The extraordinary turn of events came less than 24 hours after a chaotic scene at the U.S. Capitol, during which a mob flooded the building as lawmakers were confirming Joe Biden's election win over Trump. Earlier, the president urged supporters at a nearby rally to protest as Congress was counting the votes.
Lawmakers returned to session and confirmed Biden's victory early Thursday. Trump later acknowledged the outcome and said there will be "an orderly transition," as cleanup from the riot continued in Washington.
“Here’s the truth: The president caused this. The president is unfit and the president is unwell," said Kinzinger, who is beginning his sixth term as a member of the House, in the morning video.
I’m embarrassed by some of my Republican colleagues on the floor. They have defaulted to political points for fame and have failed to rise to this moment.— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021
Section 4 of the 25th amendment allows a majority of the Cabinet and the vice president to assume the duties of the presidency if the president is incapacitated. It has been used, for example, when a president is under anesthesia for a medical procedure.
But Kinzinger, a frequent critic of Trump, said, “All indications are the president has become unmoored not just from his duty or even his oath but from reality itself.”
Trump is set to leave office in two weeks, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that if he wasn't removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment. Pelosi told a news conference she is waiting for a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials. She challenged several of them by name, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
“Do they stand by these actions?" Pelosi asked. "Are they ready to say that for the next 13 days this dangerous man can do further harm to our country?”
One Cabinet member has already resigned. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the move on Thursday, saying the scene on Wednesday "deeply troubled me in a way I simply cannot set aside." Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is set to leave Monday, meaning she could still decide on the 25th Amendment issue.
"Whoever the criminals were they need to be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law ... whether they were far right extremists that crossed the line or whether they were far left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest,” says McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard.
Among those calling for Trump's resignation or impeachment proceedings are Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
In a statement, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He said Trump “should not hold office one day longer.”
Referring to the violent takeover of the Capitol for several hours on Wednesday, Kinzinger said, “What happened yesterday is a wakeup call to many but it’s a call to accountability for others. … Sadly yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and protect the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here.”
Pelosi said the president could do further harm to the country.
“Any day can be a horror show for America," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
