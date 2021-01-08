Watch now: Kinzinger becomes 1st GOP lawmaker to call for Trump to 'relinquish control'

Lawmakers returned to session and confirmed Biden's victory early Thursday. Trump later acknowledged the outcome and said there will be "an orderly transition," as cleanup from the riot continued in Washington.

“Here’s the truth: The president caused this. The president is unfit and the president is unwell," said Kinzinger, who is beginning his sixth term as a member of the House, in the morning video.

Section 4 of the 25th amendment allows a majority of the Cabinet and the vice president to assume the duties of the presidency if the president is incapacitated. It has been used, for example, when a president is under anesthesia for a medical procedure.

But Kinzinger, a frequent critic of Trump, said, “All indications are the president has become unmoored not just from his duty or even his oath but from reality itself.”

Trump is set to leave office in two weeks, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that if he wasn't removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment. Pelosi told a news conference she is waiting for a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials. She challenged several of them by name, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

