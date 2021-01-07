Watch now: Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger calls for Trump to relinquish control to VP, 'voluntarily or involuntarily'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said Thursday that the 25th amendment should be invoked and President Donald Trump should “relinquish control” of the presidency “voluntarily or involuntarily.”
In a video posted on Twitter, Kinzinger said, “It’s time to invoke the 25th amendment and to end this nightmare.”
It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021
The 25th amendment allows a majority of the Cabinet and the vice president to assume the duties of the presidency if the president is incapacitated. It has been used, for example, when a president is under anesthesia.
But Kinzinger said, “All indications are the president has become unmoored not just from his duty or even his oath but from reality itself. … The president is unfit and the president is unwell.”
Kinzinger, a former member of the McLean County Board, was elected to a sixth term in Congress in November. A frequent critic of Trump, even though he has support many of his policies, Kinzinger has become increasingly strident in that criticism as Trump has questioned the validity of Joe Biden’s election as the next president.
He represents the 16th Congressional District and also serves as a pilot in the Air National Guard.
Referring to the violent takeover of the Capitol for several hours on Wednesday, interrupting the counting of electoral votes, Kinzinger said, “What happened yesterday is a wakeup call to many but it’s a call to accountability for others. … Sadly yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and protect the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here.”
He added that when Trump was pressed to denounce the violence, “he barely did so, while, of course, victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it.”
This story will be updated.
