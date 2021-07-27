Watch now: Kinzinger, Davis in spotlight as Jan. 6 riot hearings start

“Democracies are not defined by our bad days,” Kinzinger added. “We’re defined by how we come back from bad days. How we take accountability for that. And for all the overheated rhetoric surrounding this committee, our mission is very simple: Let’s define the truth. And, it’s to ensure accountability.”
Dressed in uniforms, the officers struggled at times to deliver the emotional testimony and graphic descriptions.
Tuesday’s hearing, which was meant to set the tone for what is expected to be a monthslong investigation, focused primarily on the officers and what they experienced fighting off the melee for several hours. Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have said the event was a peaceful protest that got out of control.
“Even though there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary, including hours and hours of video and photographic coverage, there is a continuous and shocking attempt to ignore or try to destroy the truth of what truly happened that day and to whitewash the facts,” Gonell said.
Kinzinger, of Channahon, is one of two Republican members on the select panel chosen by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. An outspoken critic of former Trump and his followers in the GOP, he was selected after Pelosi vetoed two of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices for the committee, prompting McCarthy to withdraw all five of his selections.
Pelosi created the committee after Senate Republicans and most House GOP members opposed the formation of an independent outside commission to look into the deadly insurrection, which was aimed at blocking the Electoral College vote count that certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.
Kinzinger said he was “frustrated” that several months have passed since a violent mob infiltrated the Capitol and so many questions remain unanswered.
“We still don’t know exactly what happened. Why? Because many in my party have treated this as just another partisan fight,” he said. “It’s toxic and it’s a disservice to the officers and their families, to the staff and the employees of the Capitol complex, to the American people who deserve the truth.”
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, like Kinzinger one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his role in promoting the insurrection, is the other GOP member of the select panel.
McCarthy has called them “Pelosi Republicans,” and the House Republican caucus is considering moves to strip them of their committee assignments. Cheney was already removed from the House GOP leadership team.
“I think that reflects more on people than it does on the situation at hand,” Kinzinger said of McCarthy’s threatened moves against him and Cheney.
“This is a historic moment and this is a democracy-defining moment, and no matter the consequences, me, and I know, Liz, will stand and defend democracy,” Kinzinger said.
“I’m here to investigate Jan. 6 not in spite of my membership in the Republican Party, but because of it. Not to win a political fight but to learn the facts and defend our democracy,” he said.
In his earlier testimony, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, recounted an encounter with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the Capitol rotunda after the building had been cleared.
“Rep. Rodney Davis was there offering support to officers. And when he and I saw each other, he came over and he gave me a big hug,” Dunn said.
Davis had been one of McCarthy’s five choices to be on the panel that the House Republican leader later yanked. Davis, who has been pondering a potential bid for the GOP governor nomination, then labeled the select committee a partisan “sham.”
While the select committee was meeting, Davis joined McCarthy and members of the House GOP leadership to denounce the panel’s work and attempt to blame Pelosi for failing to enact changes in the structure of the Capitol Police that they contend would have better dealt with countering the insurrection.
“It’s with great disappointment today that I don’t get to question my friend Harry Dunn,” Davis said. “Harry is a friend. Harry and I hugged each other when we saw each other in the Capitol after what happened on Jan. 6. Harry’s been to my office to talk about these issues. He knows that all of us here want to address the institutional problems with the structure that is set up to fail.”
About a dozen Illinois residents face federal charges related to the attack. The most recent charges were Monday, when John Schubert, 71, and Amy Schubert, 61, of Crest Hill, near Joliet, were named in a criminal complaint.
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., attend a news conference with House Republicans before the start of a hearing by a select committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., leave after the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)