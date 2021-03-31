Watch now: Latest Republican redistricting reform proposal unlikely to find support in Democrat-controlled legislature

“It's time for a builder. I will bring back the jobs we've lost to Pritzker's cruel policies… “ Rabine said. “I know how to lead, how to build a rock solid foundation. My promises are this: Illinois' my home. As governor, I will never let our home collapse.”

Rabine is a first-time candidate, but is not new to politics.

He has donated significant sums to Illinois pols — mostly Republicans — over the years.

He was a supporter of former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2014, but backed his primary opponent, former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, in 2018 after Rauner signed pro-abortion and immigrant protection measures into law.

Rabine was one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters here, including hosting a fundraiser for the former president in October at a country club he partially owns.

Rabine, asked by a reporter at his announcement Tuesday if he believed Trump’s false claim that the 2020 U.S. presidential was stolen due to voter fraud, responded, “I’m not smart enough to understand what was the end result, whether it was stolen or not, and I would never say that.”

That ambiguous answer is not going to fly in deep blue Illinois, and the Illinois Democratic Party Chair’s Association was quick to pounce.