Watch now: Lawmakers, political observers reflect on Madigan's downstate legacy

Edgar said that Madigan “brought stability to the process” and “always knew where his votes were.”

“And as a result, when you negotiated with him, you knew that if he agreed to something that he was going to deliver,” Edgar said. “And that isn't always true of all leaders.”

Edgar said that “just to survive 36 years of speaker in a body as diverse as the Illinois House, particularly his caucus, is an accomplishment in itself.”

“I don't know anybody else you could have survived that long,” Edgar said. “He was very good at sensing where his members were. I mean, he pulled them along at times, but he also couldn't get too far ahead of them. He had to adapt and change, which he did.”

Current and former members in both parties of the General Assembly offering praise for the former House speaker, but many said Madigan’s departure was “far past time.”

Scherer, who supported Madigan on the first ballot for speaker in January, said she’s glad that new House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch included term limits for the office as part of the rules package that passed a few weeks ago, a concept that would have been considered a joke just a few years ago.