Watch now: Madigan’s departure sets off political intrigue in former House district, battle for influence over state party

“I think she has the best of both worlds where she can help us downstate and, at the same time, keep growing the vote up in the northern part of the state,” he added.

With that, it did not take much deduction to see who Durbin would support. And a few hours later, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate put out a statement in support of Kelly.

Pritzker, speaking with reporters in Springfield on Tuesday, said that he supports Harris because she “really knows how to do what I think is most important in politics to get your voters out, and that’s how to go door-to-door and get people to the polls.”

Harris, who represents the city’s south lakefront, was also a very early backer of Pritzker’s and her daughter works for Duckworth.

And though they’re on opposite sides in their push for greater influence over the state party, Durbin and Pritzker’s goals are fairly similar. They both want to engage in party building after years of the state party essentially serving as a glorified post office — state parties get a large discount on postage for campaign materials — for House Democrats under Madigan.