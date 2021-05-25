Watch now: Map could set southern Illinois Republicans against each other

Where's the data?

Those in charge of drawing the maps said they are fair, but Republicans demanded to see the information Democrats used.

"Redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that's exactly what this map accomplishes," said Chicago Democrat Sen. Omar Aquino, chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, in a news release. Lawmakers held dozens of hearings this spring.

But Democrats have yet to release the population data they used to draw the maps, Friess said.

Complete U.S. Census Bureau data from the 2020 count won't be available until August at the earliest because of delays caused by COVID-19. Instead, Illinois lawmakers used less detailed information from the bureau's 2019 American Community Survey estimates, but did not release their data along with the proposed maps.

"The problem is right now we have no idea whether or not the population supports the redrawing of districts as the map indicates," Friess said.

Democrats will make the data available, Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, said a day before the proposed maps were released, Capitol News Illinois reported.