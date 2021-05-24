Watch now: Maps pit Illinois GOP lawmakers against each other

Madigan, who has been implicated in a federal corruption investigation but not charged with any wrongdoing, ruled the chamber from 1983 through his resignation in January of this year — with the exception of two years in the mid-1990s when the GOP briefly gained control.

“What we’ve seen here today is the lowest of lows for the House Democrats, which quite frankly, I did not think was possible after Mike Madigan disappeared. But as Speaker (Emanuel “Chris”) Welch said in January, it is a new day, and that new day is worse than what we witnessed under Madigan,” Durkin said.

Democrats dropped their map proposal with few details late Friday and have said little about it other than calling the redistricting plan “fair” and assuring it would be found to meet federal and state voting rights laws if subjected to a legal challenge, as is likely.

Redistricting is the once-every-decade process of redrawing political boundaries to conform to population changes usually uncovered by the decennial federal census. With Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the legislature under Democratic leadership, Republicans have no real input on a process that will determine General Assembly control for the next decade.