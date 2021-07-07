Watch now: Marjorie Taylor Greene to headline Mary Miller fundraiser in Effingham

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, the country marked six months since a violent mob of former President Donald Trump's most extreme supporters breached and ransacked the U.S. Capitol in hopes of halting the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The events of that day did not stop more than 100 Congressional Republicans from voting to object to the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Among them were Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.

Just a few weeks ago, the pair were also among 21 Republicans who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol against the rioters.

On Thursday, Greene will headline a fundraiser for Miller in Effingham.

The pair will appear together for "an evening with MTG" at the Thelma Keller Convention Center starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for those 21 and under and $25 for adults. Those who purchase a sponsorship (prices ranging between $500 and $5,800) are entitled to a picture with the two firebrand congresswomen.

"Mary, I cannot wait to come to your district...," Greene says in a video with Miller promoting the event. "...and we are looking forward to seeing all of you there to tell you about our fight against the radical Democrats in Congress who are trying to do everything they can to shred our Constitution and tear our country apart."

The event comes as Miller gears up for a likely reelection campaign in 2022. She was first elected last November, replacing longtime Rep. John Shimkus, who retired.

What her district will look like is still a mystery as state legislative Democrats wait for U.S. Census data before doing the one-a-decade remap.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greene, also a freshman, has quickly become a national lightening rod. She's a fervent supporter of the former president and has in the past expressed support for QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

Earlier this year, she compared COVID-19 mask mandates in the Capitol to the Holocaust. And just this week, Greene compared Biden vaccination policy to Nazi-era "brown shirts."

Miller, of course, has also gotten in trouble for past comments invoking Adolf Hitler at a pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol in January.

"Hitler was right on one thing," Miller said. "He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’"

This drew widespread condemnation, some calls for her to resign and — eventually — an apology.

In this context, the pair have much in common. Though Greene, who has been stripped of her committee assignments by the majority Democrats, is clearly the more national figure of the two.

Having her in the district, which stretches from the Wabash Valley in southeastern Illinois with tentacles into the Metro East, is probably a net positive for Miller as she seeks to shore up her conservative base ahead of a potential primary election next year.

She currently represents what is easily the most conservative district in the state of Illinois, with Trump carrying it in 2020 by a whooping 46-point margin over Biden. And according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, there are only about two dozen more conservative House districts in the country.

And with the state losing a seat in the upcoming reapportionment, the district is likely to get even bigger and perhaps take in even more downstate, conservative areas.

In a district like that, someone like Greene is a top draw perhaps because of her fervent support of Trump and willingness to attack Democrats, regardless of the facts.

Miller knows her base. She's made that abundantly clear with her voting record in Congress and in her statements. Greene's visit is simply an extension of this.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0