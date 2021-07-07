 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch now: Marjorie Taylor Greene to headline Mary Miller fundraiser in Effingham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, the country marked six months since a violent mob of former President Donald Trump's most extreme supporters breached and ransacked the U.S. Capitol in hopes of halting the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Of course, they delayed the process but were ultimately unsuccessful at stopping it. The counting resumed later that Jan. 6 evening and Biden's victory was certified.

The events of that day did not stop more than 100 Congressional Republicans from voting to object to the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologized weeks after comparing the requirement of having to wear a mask on the House floor to rules that required Jews to wear gold stars during the Holocaust.The Georgia Republican's rare apology came after those comments her remarks on a conservative podcast were condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.As House members returned to the Capitol Monday after a three-week break, Greene spoke to reporters in a news conference at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum."There is no comparison to the Holocaust," she said. "There are words that I have said and remarks that I've made that I know are offensive. And for that I want to apologize."Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois said he would introduce a resolution in the house this week to censure Greene. And Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is facing a censure introduced by Republicans yesterday. The Democrat recently tweeted, comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. Her comments were criticized by top House Democrats and Jewish lawmakers. Omar said she didn't mean to use the comparison and later clarified her comments.The resolution also wants to censure her three closest allies, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

Among them were Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia. 

Just a few weeks ago, the pair were also among 21 Republicans who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol against the rioters. 

On Thursday, Greene will headline a fundraiser for Miller in Effingham. 

The pair will appear together for "an evening with MTG" at the Thelma Keller Convention Center starting at 7 p.m. 

People are also reading…

Tickets start at $10 for those 21 and under and $25 for adults. Those who purchase a sponsorship (prices ranging between $500 and $5,800) are entitled to a picture with the two firebrand congresswomen. 

"Mary, I cannot wait to come to your district...," Greene says in a video with Miller promoting the event. "...and we are looking forward to seeing all of you there to tell you about our fight against the radical Democrats in Congress who are trying to do everything they can to shred our Constitution and tear our country apart."

The event comes as Miller gears up for a likely reelection campaign in 2022. She was first elected last November, replacing longtime Rep. John Shimkus, who retired. 

Congress Greene Holocaust

In this May 12 file photo, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

What her district will look like is still a mystery as state legislative Democrats wait for U.S. Census data before doing the one-a-decade remap.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Greene, also a freshman, has quickly become a national lightening rod. She's a fervent supporter of the former president and has in the past expressed support for QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory. 

Earlier this year, she compared COVID-19 mask mandates in the Capitol to the Holocaust. And just this week, Greene compared Biden vaccination policy to Nazi-era "brown shirts."

Miller, of course, has also gotten in trouble for past comments invoking Adolf Hitler at a pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol in January.

"Hitler was right on one thing," Miller said. "He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’"

This drew widespread condemnation, some calls for her to resign and — eventually — an apology.

In this context, the pair have much in common. Though Greene, who has been stripped of her committee assignments by the majority Democrats, is clearly the more national figure of the two. 

Mary Miller

Miller

Having her in the district, which stretches from the Wabash Valley in southeastern Illinois with tentacles into the Metro East, is probably a net positive for Miller as she seeks to shore up her conservative base ahead of a potential primary election next year.

She currently represents what is easily the most conservative district in the state of Illinois, with Trump carrying it in 2020 by a whooping 46-point margin over Biden. And according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, there are only about two dozen more conservative House districts in the country.

And with the state losing a seat in the upcoming reapportionment, the district is likely to get even bigger and perhaps take in even more downstate, conservative areas. 

In a district like that, someone like Greene is a top draw perhaps because of her fervent support of Trump and willingness to attack Democrats, regardless of the facts.

Miller knows her base. She's made that abundantly clear with her voting record in Congress and in her statements. Greene's visit is simply an extension of this.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News