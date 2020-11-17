Watch now: McLean County adds 163 COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday reported 163 new infections of COVID among residents, mirroring statewide trends. Tuesday marked the 11th consecutive day new infections have topped 10,000.
In McLean County, there have been 6,886 cases since the pandemic started and 45 deaths. The seven-day COVID positivity rate through Monday is 14.1% and 1,531 people are isolating at home, the department said.
Other data released Tuesday includes 60 new cases in Livingston County and 43 in Woodford County.
The LaSalle County Health Department also was notified of eight additional coronavirus-related deaths, the department said Tuesday. They are two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s, three men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 100s. There were 125 new cases of COVID, the department said.
Hospitalizations also continue to rise statewide, to 5,887 Tuesday, a 24% increase from a week ago. The spike in the most seriously ill is seen in those needing breathing assistance from ventilators. Ventilator usage was at 545 Tuesday, a 37% increase in the past seven days.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said because hospitalizations are hitting a point of exponential growth, meaning the rate of increase is growing faster.
The state also announced new statewide restrictions that seek to cut infection rates down. Mitigations will be in place until numbers start to decrease significantly.
“In hospitals throughout the state, one out of every four patients has COVID and that number is only going to grow,” Ezike said. “So if those COVID numbers grow, and flu hospitalizations will grow, where will someone go with chest pain? Where would they go if they acutely notice facial droop? After a car accident? We have to be able to take care of all of the people of Illinois and have the hospital capacity to do so.”
Hospitalizations pushed past new highs again at the end of Monday, with 5,887 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 306 from the day before. It’s the 23rd straight day of increases. In Region 7 of the state’s mitigation plan, made up of Will and Kankakee counties, only 12 percent of hospital medical and surgical beds, and 16 percent of intensive care unit beds remained available at the end of Monday.
Statewide, intensive care bed usage for COVID-19 increased by 14, with 1,158 beds in use at the end of Monday, pulling within 140 of the record set during the first wave. The number has increased for 12 straight days. Ventilator usage increased by 31 to 545.
The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and when people are in close contact with one another, so the new mitigations are aimed at keeping people further apart from one another, she said.
The state’s rolling seven-day average case positivity rate sat at 12.7% Tuesday, a slight increase from Monday but a half point lower than Friday. Of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions, 10 had positivity rates remain the same or decrease slightly from the day prior as of Nov. 14, the latest data available.
Region 7 in Will and Kankakee counties saw its rate increase to 20.3% to top all regions, while Region 5 in southern Illinois was the lowest at 13.9%.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other elected officials, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have pleaded with residents to stay home and avoid gathering with people indoors, including scrapping traditional Thanksgiving plans.
Pritzker said he will be apart from his family during the holiday and plans to spend Thanksgiving with his teenage son in Chicago while his wife and teenage daughter will stay in Florida “indefinitely.” Pritzker owns an equestrian farm in Florida.
Pritzker spelled out his family’s decision during a Tuesday briefing with reporters in Chicago where he became visibly agitated and paused to compose himself. He said his family has faced unfounded scrutiny and threats, including on social media, for not adhering to social distancing measures. Recently, an attorney who has brought lawsuits against Pritzker’s COVID-19 orders offered $1,000 to those providing footage of “Pritzker out celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family,” according to a Facebook post.
“Just like all of you, I want to be with my family for the holidays,” Pritzker said. “And just like all of you, because of COVID, my family is having to make sacrifices to stay safe.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
