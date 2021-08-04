Watch now: McLean County schools adjust as mask mandate returns

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois parents shopping for back-to-school supplies should add face coverings to their lists, as Gov. J.B Pritzker announced Wednesday all students and staff will be required to wear masks.

“Given the CDC’s strong recommendation, I had hoped that a state mask requirement in schools wouldn’t be necessary, but it is,” Pritzker said at a news conference, citing the high transmissibility of the Delta variant of COVID-19, low teen vaccination rates and no approved vaccine for children under 12 as reasons for the mandate, issued via executive order.

The order also requires state employees staffing prisons, veterans homes and other congregate settings to receive a vaccine by Oct. 4.

“By and large, residents of these state-run facilities have done what they can do to protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” Pritzker said. “And yet, many of the long-term care facilities employees have themselves not been vaccinated. They run the risk of carrying the virus into work with them and then it’s the residents who are ending up seriously sick, hospitalized or worse. It’s a breach of safety, it’s fundamentally wrong, and in Illinois it’s going to stop.”

Illinois follows states such as New York, California and North Carolina in requiring vaccinations for all or some of its state employees.

Pritzker said his administration has notified unions that represent state workers and has requested they “come to the negotiating table to work out the details.”

The directive leaves “ample time for employees to get fully vaccinated," Pritzker said.

Roberta Lynch, executive director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 — the union that represents state workers — in a statement said the union is "fully prepared to engage" in discussions over Pritzker's vaccination mandate.

Lynch also took Pritzker to task, saying AFSCME "strongly oppose(s) any effort to define (employees) as part of the problem."

Since state workers qualified for a vaccination under state guidelines, the union has "worked to educate and encourage union members to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their families, co-workers and communities," she said.

The mandate comes after more than a year of virus outbreaks inside state correctional facilities. At the Decatur, Lincoln, Logan and Pontiac correctional centers in Central Illinois, there have been a combined 770 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and a combined 1,300 cases among inmates since March 2020. About 100 inmates died from COVID-19 across all state prisons, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Pritzker has faced fierce criticism over the deaths of dozens of veterans due to COVID-19 outbreaks in state-run homes.

Vaccine uptake has been sluggish among employees at some homes run by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, with 63% of employees at five homes fully vaccinated as of July 23, compared with 98% of residents, according to the VA.

Statewide, a little less than 59% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

For some Central Illinois schools, the mask mandate changes nothing.

The McLean County Unit 5 school board voted last week to require masks in schools, and University High School announced a mask requirement last week, as well.

Bloomington District 87 had planned to hold a special school board meeting Wednesday to act on a mitigation plan, but canceled after Pritzker’s announcement.

“That’s a moot issue, that is required and we’re obviously going to follow that,” Superintendent Barry Reilly said. “Our plan was exactly what the governor had just issued with his order.”

However, other districts will have to adjust.

In Heyworth, the school board passed a plan last month making masks optional regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Lisa Taylor said the district will use guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health to update the plan.

"We will also consult with legal if needed, and if the board would like to vote on the revised plan, our next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18,” she said.

The Olympia school board also voted recently to make masking optional. Superintendent Laura O’Donnell said Wednesday she was not able to comment on the mandate.

Schools associated with the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will follow suit in reversing a decision last month to make masks optional. The 42 schools in the diocese include four in the Bloomington-Normal area: Central Catholic High School, Corpus Christi Catholic School, Epiphany Catholic School and St. Mary's Catholic School.

"The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has the greatest concern and care for God’s children, and we will do what is required by the Governor to hopefully, eradicate COVID-19 and its variants," the diocese said in a statement Wednesday.

The new mask mandate extends to sports, as face coverings will be required for indoor recreation. But athletes and coaches will not be required to mask outdoors.

Some exceptions may be made for students who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. Additional mitigation efforts will not be required in schools, Pritzker said.

Leadership from the Illinois Education Association and Illinois Federation of Teachers said the statewide teachers unions were "thankful" for the mandate.

IEA President Kathi Griffin said she and her members are "so thankful to have leadership in this state that won’t let the virus fester and grow. But, it is up to all of us to bring COVID-19 to its knees.”

Dan Montgomery, IFT president, called the mandate “a prudent course of action."

Asked by reporters how the state would ensure school compliance, Pritzker said the state has the "legal authority to enforce this and we will if necessary."

Pritzker added that a district refusing to adhere "can be held liable" and suggested the Illinois State Board of Education could revoke recognition status for a school if it continued to ignore the directive.

A universal mask mandate for locations outside of schools was "not something on the table," Pritzker said Wednesday.

Though the mandate announced Wednesday only applies to state workers, it could foreshadow similar mandates for employees who work for local municipalities.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said last week employees “moving through hallways and to other buildings” would be required to wear masks, as well any member of the public entering a city facility.

Bloomington Communications Manager Katherine Murphy on Wednesday said the city was not currently weighing a vaccination mandate for its nearly 700 employees.

“At this time, based on the numbers we are seeing internally with City employees, we do not believe a vaccine mandate is necessary,” Murphy said in an email to The Pantagraph. “The City has taken a number of precautions since the beginning of the pandemic to keep its employees safe and continues to follow recommendations from the CDC.”

The Town of Normal is asking employees to wear masks inside “public indoor settings” and is “strongly encouraging” members of the public to wear masks inside town facilities. Normal has not issued a vaccination mandate for employees.

Dan Petrella of the Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

