Watch now: New Illinois law aims to improve Medicaid, slash costs for some families

Illinois residents on Medicaid will have access to more services and some families with children in a state health insurance program may no longer have to pay premiums, thanks to a bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Tuesday.

The new law puts into place an array of measures aimed at improving access to health care and affordability for those on Medicaid, which is a state and federally funded health insurance program for low-income people. More than 3 million people in Illinois were on Medicaid as of fiscal year 2020.

The law will give those on Medicaid access to marriage therapy and smoking cessation counseling, as well as require that every patient experiencing an opioid-related overdose or withdrawal be admitted to hospitals overnight when medically necessary. It increases the rates Medicaid will pay providers for certain services and will provide community-based support for veterans.

It will also require coverage of kidney transplant medications for undocumented people, among other things.

“Health care is a human right here in Illinois,” Pritzker said shortly before signing the bill Tuesday. “We won’t stop until everyone can access all aspects of it. ... We are one step closer to that reality today.”

The law may also mean fewer costs for families with children who are part of the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP. The program is generally for children whose families make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to pay for private insurance, and some families have had to pay premiums for their children to participate, based on their incomes.

Those premiums, however, were suspended during the pandemic, and the bill signed Tuesday will allow the state to ask the federal government for permission to make changes to the program that could lead to those premiums being permanently suspended.

Tim Jackson, with the AIDS Foundation Chicago, called the law “a major win for the state’s Medicaid program and for the most vulnerable communities across our state.”

“As we’ve seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care is paramount,” Jackson said.

The bill that was signed into law came out of the bipartisan Medicaid legislative working group, and it passed through the House and Senate unanimously.

