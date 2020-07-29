Watch now: New youth sports guidelines drastically limit allowable competition in Illinois

Low-risk sports will be allowed to compete in intra-league, intra-conference matches or matches within their emergency medical system regions. State- or league-championship games or meets would be allowed only for low-risk sports.

Baseball and softball are included in this category, provided players and coaches remain at least 6-feet apart in dugout areas, or players are seated 6-feet apart in bleachers behind the dugout. If those conditions aren’t met, the sports enter the medium risk category and are not allowed to compete with others.

Bass fishing, sailing, canoeing and kayaking are low-risk too, if the number of people on a boat is limited enough to allow for social distancing. If not, they are medium or higher risk.

Singles ice skating is low risk, but any more than that is high risk. Cross country and cycling are low risk, provided the number of competitors are reduced and workspace guidelines are followed.

Gymnastics, ropes courses and weightlifting are low-risk if the equipment is cleaned between each use, but medium risk if not.

Track and field is low risk, but runners must use every other track and equipment must be frequently cleaned or it’s in the medium category as well.