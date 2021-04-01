 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Normal Town Council candidate debate hosted by Pantagraph Media
0 comments

Watch now: Normal Town Council candidate debate hosted by Pantagraph Media

{{featured_button_text}}

Candidates for Normal Town Council take part in a debate hosted by Pantagraph Media and moderated by Central Illinois editor Chris Coates.

See our previous debates here: 

Bloomington mayor

Normal mayor

Bloomington city council

Meet the candidates for Bloomington mayor

Meet the candidates for Bloomington mayor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News