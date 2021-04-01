Watch now: Normal Town Council candidate debate hosted by Pantagraph Media

Candidates for Normal Town Council take part in a debate hosted by Pantagraph Media and moderated by Central Illinois editor Chris Coates.
Meet the candidates for Bloomington mayor
Jackie Gunderson is banking on residents across Bloomington agreeing with her campaign platform's focus on equity and accessibility, both points she says underpin issues like infrastructure, public safety and economic development.
Mboka Mwilambwe is campaigning on a platform rooted in providing core services like infrastructure and recreation, while also prioritizing practical leadership.
A Bloomington tax base expanded through new development, mayoral candidate Mike Straza says, would reduce the city's dependency on taxing residents and small businesses, but also generate money to fund infrastructure, and core and social services.