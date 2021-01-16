Watch now: Police in place at Illinois Capitol; more windows being boarded up

SPRINGFIELD — Uniformed officers with police dogs were searching the perimeter of the Capitol Building in Springfield this morning, as workers continued to put plywood on the windows of the first floor Saturday.

There was a heavy Illinois Secretary of State Police presence outside of the capitol building. A tactical unit and mobile bomb squad unit arrived at the Illinois Secretary of State Police building just across the street from the capitol.

As of 10:30 a.m. there was no sign of any protesters at the capitol. For the past few months, a group of protesters – numbering between two and four dozen – have protested outside of the capitol, without incident.

A uniformed Capitol Police officer said the plywood used in boarding up the capitol for the week would be numbered and stored in an airplane hanger, when they are taken down, after all perceived threats are over.

In response to the potential for armed protests at the Statehouse in Springfield this weekend, 250 members of the Illinois National Guard are standing by in an effort to halt any violence.