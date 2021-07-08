Watch now: President Biden came to Chicago area to talk ‘human infrastructure,’ but shooting of 3 officers brings gun violence to forefront

President Joe Biden on Wednesday made his first visit to the Chicago area since taking office to discuss his plan to help working and middle-class families but, as is often the case, the city’s rampant gun violence emerged as the dominant theme of the day.

Just hours before Biden touched down in Chicago, two federal agents and a Chicago police officer were shot in a vehicle on the city’s Far South Side. The president briefly discussed the shooting on the tarmac at O’Hare International Airport in a private conversation with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, according to the White House.

Biden did not reference the shooting or Chicago’s struggles to tamp down violent crime during his 31-minute speech at McHenry County College in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, perhaps in an effort to keep the day’s focus on his domestic agenda to make community college free, extend the child tax credit and create universal pre-K programs across the country.

The president, however, heard plenty about Chicago’s gun violence backstage. Both Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, the Illinois Democratic Party chair, raised the issue with Biden in one-on-one conversations before his speech, they said.

Kelly, who won her seat in Congress largely by running on the need for gun control, said she reminded Biden Wednesday that they had talked about gun violence when he called to congratulate her in 2013 for her victory.

“I said, ‘Remember when you called me and we talked about this? It’s not getting any better. We need to make sure we pass what we need to pass and have resources where the resources need to go to fight this,’” said Kelly, a Democrat from Matteson. “We need the federal agents to be able to do their jobs, because gun trafficking and straw purchases are a huge issue in Chicago.”

Kelly said she also expressed the need to get more funding to community-based violence prevention organizations as she greeted Biden in a photo line before the event. She said the president agreed the need is urgent and vowed to have top officials at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives call her personally to discuss the challenges in Chicago.

Welch said he emphasized to the president the need to address violent crime in Chicago by making large investments in communities that historically have been ignored, from funding community organizations and programs for the homeless to improving the availability of affordable housing.

“I got the chance to meet with the president one-on-one, and one of the issues I raised was our violence in the city and across the country,” said Welch, who became the state’s first Black House speaker earlier this year. “We really have to invest in these communities that have been traditionally disinvested. We have to really address these systems from the root, in a fundamental, structural way.”

Biden’s trip to Chicago followed one of the most violent weekends of the year in the city, with at least 108 people shot, and 17 fatally. For the year, Chicago has had 364 homicides and 2,021 shootings, both numbers up from 2020, according to Tribune data.

The president arrived at O’Hare just hours after the three officers were shot early Wednesday near the Chicago Police Department’s Morgan Park District. The officers were in an unmarked police vehicle on their way to conduct a joint investigation between Chicago police and the ATF when they were fired upon, officials said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Biden brought up the shooting with Lightfoot after she greeted him at O’Hare.

“President Biden expressed his personal support for the two ATF officials and the Chicago police officer who were shot earlier today,” Psaki said. “He reiterated his commitment to working with the mayor and leaders in Chicago in the fight against gun violence and conveyed that the Department of Justice would soon be in touch about the strike force announced just a few weeks ago that will be working with cities like Chicago.”

Lightfoot’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the mayor’s conversation with the president.

Last month, Biden’s Department of Justice announced an effort to target gun trafficking in five major cities — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and the San Francisco Bay Area. The crackdown is aimed at cities where federal authorities have said a substantial number of weapons used in crime come from other areas in the country.

Ahead of Biden’s visit, Lightfoot said Tuesday that she wanted resources associated with that task force “today,” and called on the Justice Department to move “as fast as possible.” The mayor also said she would ask him for help with “common sense gun control” and crime.

“It makes no sense that we have a no-fly list of people who are too dangerous to get on a plane, but yet they can purchase firearms,” she said.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker also met privately with Biden in Crystal Lake before his event. The governor and Biden had a “productive and meaningful conversation” on several issues, a spokesperson said, but she did not list gun violence among the topics of discussion.

Former President Donald Trump frequently seized on Chicago’s violent crime during his tenure in the White House, and Republicans continued to do so Wednesday.

“Chicagoans aren’t interested in platitudes when their loved ones are dying in the streets,” RNC spokesperson Preya Samsundar said. “Biden’s trip to the Windy City without a plan to address out-of-control crime or denounce the Democrats’ push to defund the police is a reminder that his party’s wish list is more important to his administration than keeping Chicago families safe.”

When asked about Chicago violence during a White House briefing on Tuesday, Psaki said that violent crime rates have increased not just in Chicago, but across the country in recent months, noting that summertime often brings the worst spikes.

She said Biden would continue to push in his budget proposal for an additional $300 million for the Department of Justice’s COPS Hiring Program and $70 million more for ATF to assist efforts to crack down on illegal gun purchases.

The purpose of Biden’s trip, however, was not to discuss gun violence but his American Families Plan. The president appeared before a gathering of a few hundred people in the gymnasium at McHenry County College and made the case for his plan to ease the financial burden on working- and middle-class families.

“What we’re here to talk about today is human infrastructure,” Biden said in his speech. “To truly win the 21st-century economy and once again lead the world, to truly build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, to truly deal everyone in this time, we need to invest in our people.”

In framing the need to support working- and middle-class families, Biden recalled his time as a young single father after his first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident. He said the ability for a single parent to work often relies on the ability to find affordable child care.

“I had two young boys who had just lost their mom and their sister. If I didn’t have my family ... I couldn’t have done it,” Biden said. “Not everybody has that kind of support.”

Biden acknowledged that there had been little Republican backing for this portion of his agenda, noting the likely need to use the reconciliation process, which allows legislation to pass the U.S. Senate with a simple majority, to push the plan through. He also briefly touted the prospects of a bipartisan infrastructure deal getting passed in Congress.

“Think how life will be when it’s quicker to drive down Randall Road,” Biden said in a nod to suburban traffic congestion.

At the top of his speech, he also referenced the nation’s recovery and reopening after a long battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want you all to know, America is back,” the president proclaimed.

The stop marked the latest by Biden in swing regions of the country to highlight his efforts to drive a strong recovery from the pandemic, which he has dubbed his Build Back Better agenda.

Biden carried Crystal Lake in the 2020 election, but Trump won McHenry County as a whole, with 50% of the votes to Biden’s 47%.

While Illinois is solidly Democratic, McHenry County is represented by a pair of Democrats in Congress who won seats in historically GOP-leaning areas — U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

Crystal Lake is in Underwood’s district, which was among the closest races in the nation last year. Underwood hung on to defeat former state Sen. Jim Oberweis, winning 50.6% of the vote to his 49.3%.

Democrats hold a slim nine-seat margin in the U.S. House, and midterm elections historically have served as difficult political terrain for the party of the sitting president. While Illinois Democrats will look to shore up Underwood’s district as part of a new congressional map drawn this year, her seat is still likely to be among the top targeted nationally by Republicans.

Aboard Air Force One on the way to Chicago, Psaki suggested politics and the tenuous nature of Underwood’s district were not a consideration in choosing Crystal Lake as the location for Biden’s trip.

“The president is visiting this district in Illinois today in part because Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is a registered nurse,” Psaki said. “She’s a champion for health care and expanding access to affordable health care. And that certainly is part of what’s under discussion and what is part of his Build Back Better agenda.”

Republicans, meanwhile, dubbed Biden’s trip the “more government, more spending tour.”

“No punchy slogan can overshadow the disaster that is the Biden-Harris administration’s plan for America,” said Priscilla Ivasco, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Democrats want more government control no matter how much they have to spend to get there, and their economic policies are leaving American taxpayers with a burdensome tab to pay.”

Biden’s trip to Crystal Lake followed two other stops in politically purple areas in the Midwest that are home to key congressional districts or swing presidential regions.

Biden appeared in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, last week to promote a bipartisan deal on infrastructure. Western Wisconsin is a key swing area in a key swing state. Democrat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind narrowly held onto his seat representing the western Wisconsin district, which Biden lost to Trump. Biden, however, kept the margins close enough there to defeat Trump in a state that the former president had won in 2016.

Biden followed that with a July Fourth holiday weekend trip to Traverse City, Michigan, to highlight a return to pre-pandemic life in another key area of a swing state. Trump lost Michigan in 2020 after winning the state four years earlier, but won Grand Traverse County, with 50.6% of the vote to 47.6% for Biden.

Biden’s first appearance in Illinois as president ran ahead of schedule all day, with the president departing O’Hare nearly one hour early. As the engines of the Marine One roared outside the Crystal Lake gymnasium to lift Biden back to the airport, Kelly reflected on the gun violence that remains on the ground in Chicago.

“When I heard about the shooting this morning with the officers, all I could think was, ‘Oh my God. No one is safe,’” she said. “No place is safe. It’s happening all over.”

Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt contributed.

