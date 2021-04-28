Watch now: President Biden has reached 100 days in office. Here's how Illinois has fared in that time.

President Joe Biden's actions in office during his first 100 days have not gone unnoticed in Illinois, with some state leaders crediting the president for throwing the state a lifeline with the latest COVID-19 relief package, while others criticized him for not living up to his bipartisan reputation.
“This new administration has done far more in its first 100 days than just tackle the pandemic and help families and small businesses that are hurting financially because of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “President Biden is reasserting America’s role as a leader in the world and repairing alliances that were damaged dangerously under his predecessor. And equally as important, Joe Biden is restoring credibility and dignity to the office of the president itself.”
Biden, a Democrat, easily carried Illinois in the 2020 election. And the state has already reaped the benefits of having him in office.
The $2.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, was signed into law in late March, providing direct relief to millions of Americans and, more importantly to cash-strapped states like Illinois, significant aid to state and local governments whose budgets were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois state government is expected to receive about $7.5 billion in direct aid and local governments about $5.5 billion from the package.
The state also will receive $275 million for vaccine distribution; $1.5 billion for additional COVID-19 tests and other needs of local public health departments; and $5 billion for K-12 schools.
The funds will help Illinois, which already had significant budget problems before the pandemic, pay down debts incurred last year and to close a projected $3 billion budget deficit this coming fiscal year.
"President Biden said we're going to build back better, and that's exactly what we are doing," said Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside. "With the help of the largest stimulus package passed by Congress during the pandemic, Illinois is better positioned to pay off our debts and provide immediate relief to those who need it most — working-class families and small businesses."
Welch, who himself just marked 100 days as Illinois House Speaker, also praised Biden for the administration's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and for his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal currently working through Congress.
Biden has underpromised and overdelivered with regards to vaccine rollout, easily beating his original goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in his first 100 days, with more than 200 million shots having been administered across the country.
In Illinois, more than 8.9 million shots have been administered, with 30% of the population fully vaccinated and 45% having received at least one dose.
"Overall, we have a leader back in the White House who is fighting for every American and putting us on the greatest path to success as we emerge from this global pandemic," Welch said.
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said the most important thing Biden has brought in his first 100 days is stability following the turbulent four years of former President Donald Trump.
"It's just a reassuring feeling to be able to focus on solving problems without worrying that a random tweet is going to cause an international incident or put the country on the verge of war," Harmon said.
"There's a general consensus that he recognizes the social and economic difficulties we face because of this pandemic and that he is actively working to provide relief as only the federal government can," he said. "The turnaround we are experiencing against this pandemic and the newfound hope for rebuilding and growing our economy is in large part due to the clarity and stability of President Biden's leadership."
Still, some criticism has been levied Biden by Republicans for his approach thus far. They point to Biden opting to use thin Democratic Senate and House majorities to push his stimulus package through on a partisan roll instead of negotiating with Republicans.
Republicans say this goes against Biden's promise to reach across the aisle and work in good faith with their party. Thus far, it appears Biden is going to attempt another party line vote to approve his infrastructure package.
"It takes our ability to negotiate on what we think is best for our districts when they take a partisan route," said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in early April. "We implore the administration not to do that."
Davis, however, said he blames Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill more than Biden for the partisan nature of the moment, noting that he has been invited to the White House to discuss infrastructure with Biden.