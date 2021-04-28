Watch now: President Biden has reached 100 days in office. Here's how Illinois has fared in that time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Biden has underpromised and overdelivered with regards to vaccine rollout, easily beating his original goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in his first 100 days, with more than 200 million shots having been administered across the country.

In Illinois, more than 8.9 million shots have been administered, with 30% of the population fully vaccinated and 45% having received at least one dose.

"Overall, we have a leader back in the White House who is fighting for every American and putting us on the greatest path to success as we emerge from this global pandemic," Welch said.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said the most important thing Biden has brought in his first 100 days is stability following the turbulent four years of former President Donald Trump.

"It's just a reassuring feeling to be able to focus on solving problems without worrying that a random tweet is going to cause an international incident or put the country on the verge of war," Harmon said.