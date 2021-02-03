Watch now: Pritzker adds Illinois legislators to the list of those eligible for COVID-19 shots in phase 1b

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Chicago has allowed government officials who fall under the city’s definition of “continuity of government,” in its phase 1b plan. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been immunized.

After a drastically shortened 2020 session, leaders in both chambers of the General Assembly have announced plans to convene for the most part remotely this month.

The House is returning to Springfield next week to vote on rules that would allow for remote committee meetings, and Welch has said House committees will otherwise largely meet remotely in February and March.

The Senate will conduct committee meetings remotely in February too, and the next scheduled session date is in early March.

For a May special session and last month’s lame-duck session, the House met at the Bank of Springfield Center, a convention and arena space that gave lawmakers and staff more room to physically distance than the House chamber at the Capitol. Next week, the House will return to the Capitol with limits on how many people can be in the chamber at a time.

