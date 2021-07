Watch now: Pritzker announces bid for re-election in 2022

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans Monday to seek a second term.

"I can't tell you what pride it gives me as governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another. We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in Southern Illinois as it does in Central Illinois as it does in Northern Illinois," Pritzker, 56, said in a video Monday.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will stay on as the billionaire Democrat's running mate.

The Pritzker video highlighted the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured supporters from across the state including Jenica Krushall, a registered nurse from Springfield.

"I feel like the governor was a partner with nurses and doctors and the whole medical community," Krushall said.

Watch now: Pritzker, Stratton announce reelection bid Pritzker will join a 2022 field that includes three announced Republican candidates and a number of other intriguing potential candidates.

Polly Poskin of Springfield also was featured. "This was a time when we had to get it right, and Governor Pritzker did it for us," she said.

While Pritzker is not expected to face Democratic primary challengers, at least three Republicans have declared primary election candidacies, including businessman Gary Rabine of Burr Ridge, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, and state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia.

The primary election is scheduled to take place on June 28, 2022. Lawmakers voted to shift the primary from March 15, 2022, because of the delay in census data caused by the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0