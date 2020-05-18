Watch now: Pritzker announces new contact tracing program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing a new program to trace and notify contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"When someone tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer will interview them to learn about their recent contact with family, friends, commuters, classmates and others, and if their exposure to any of those people in the last 48 hours was significant, those individuals would be notified and told only they had been exposed to someone who has the virus," Pritzker said as part of a virtual news conference held over a video chat program.

The new Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative would be a locally driven approach to scale up contact tracing that builds on existing efforts and heavily incorporates technology, he said. Two local health departments, St. Clair County and Lake County, were chosen to pilot the initiative.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has sent assessments to all of the state's 97 local health departments. The department will use information from the departments to provide support. The agency also will support the funding for new hires at local health departments where needed through federal CARES money and Disaster Relief Act funding, Pritzker said.