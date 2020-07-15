Watch now: Pritzker announces new COVID-19 mitigation plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are announcing a new COVID-19 mitigation plan aimed at fighting a resurgence of cases.
The plan has three tiers of general and industry-specific mitigations that officials say can be acted upon to prevent a renewed spread of COVID-19.
“Opening up our economy does not have to come with a spike in cases. Other countries have done it successfully while reducing cases and infection rates. But that requires vigilance on the part of all of us," Pritzker said. "It’s imperative that individuals, families, workers and businesses follow the recommendations doctors have given about vital mitigations and that we act quickly if we see any outbreaks and upticks, signs that could lead to a surge of coronavirus infections.”
The following metrics will be used to determine when the spread of the virus in a region requires additional mitigations:
- Sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following severity indicators:
- Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness
- Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds < 20%)
- OR three consecutive days averaging ≥ 8% positivity rate
