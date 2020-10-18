Watch now: Pritzker blames President Trump and his allies for coronavirus spike in Illinois

"People are not following the mitigations because the modeling is so bad at the leadership level, the federal level," Pritzker said, noting that cases and positivity rates are increasing across the country. "We are trying to get the word out. We are trying to continue to convince people to do the right thing. But it is the president's allies in our state, all across the state, who are simply saying to people, 'Don't pay any attention to the mitigations. Don't follow the rules.' "

The governor reiterated that despite the statewide increase in cases and positivity rates, he's not considering rolling all of Illinois back to the earlier phase of his reopening plan, when indoor service at restaurants and bars and in-person classes were prohibited.

Currently, only one of 11 regions in Pritzker's reopening plan — the nine counties in the northwest corner of the state — is under stricter rules because its rolling test positivity rate has remained above a state-established 8% threshold.