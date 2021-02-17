Watch now: Pritzker budget plan keeps spending flat, closing $900 million 'corporate loopholes'

Senior budget officials, in a briefing before the address was streamed, noted the governor will still seek to decouple the state tax code from changes allowed in the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. That change would keep revenues flat from a year ago by providing that the CARES Act cuts passed last year would not automatically reduce Illinois state tax burdens for businesses.

The measure failed in the lame duck session as Republicans blasted it as a more than $500 million tax increase on businesses, but Democrats at the time said it was a way to prevent revenue loss by maintaining the status quo.

Total revenues for the year represent a 4.1% decrease from a year ago, due in large part to $2 billion in borrowing from the federal Municipal Liquidity Facility program, $690 million of which is due in fiscal year 2022 but will be prepaid in fiscal year 2021, according to budget officials. Another $1.2 billion in MLF borrowing from June 2020 is also due to be repaid in the current fiscal year.

K-12 education funding from the state will remain flat from a year ago, the second straight year the state would forgo that added $350 million called for in state law each year as part of an evidence-based funding formula.