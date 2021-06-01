Watch now: Pritzker claims a budget victory; GOP pushes back

SPRINGFIELD — Just one year after signing a state budget amid a world of uncertainty, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was boastful Tuesday of the new spending plan approved by the legislature earlier in the morning.

Pritzker, speaking with reporters in the State Capitol, praised the proposal, offering a contrast to the budget challenges of a few years ago, when an impasse between then-Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislative Democrats lead to the state going 736 days without a spending plan.

“Unfortunately, Illinois became an example for the nation of what happens when government and budgets are mismanaged,” Pritzker said. “Four years later, amidst the pain and loss caused by a deadly global pandemic, Illinois has become instead an example for the nation of how resilient our people are, not only in helping our families and our neighbors persist through a financial crisis and a health crisis, but also in managing through the state's fiscal challenges.”

The state’s $42.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2022 was approved by the House 72-44-1 just minutes before midnight and 37-21 in the Senate just after 2 a.m.

The proposal includes an additional $350 million in K-12 education funding as called for under the state’s evidence-based funding formula and spends about $2.5 billion of the state’s $8.1 billion allocation of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) stimulus funds.

Despite starting with a $1.3 billion shortfall, Democratic lawmakers said the budget is balanced, relying on better-than-expected revenues buoyed by good economic performance along with ARPA funds.

The budget received no Republican votes. Members of the party sharply criticized several provisions, including the rollback of tax incentives for businesses totaling about $666 million and the use of $1 billion in ARPA funds for capital projects, which they said went completely towards Democratic priorities.

"Our side represents 4 million people in this state," said state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. "A 3,000-page bill and there's 4 million people that aren't including that billion dollars."

"The Democrats have come up with dozens more new pet projects and a billion dollars in additional pork," added state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington. "At a time when most Illinoisans have tightened their belt, the majority Democrats have instead shown their unquenchable desire to tax and spend.”

Pritzker pushed back at the GOP criticism regarding the tax credits, saying that the party wanted to use "one time COVID relief funds to kick the budget can down the road and give favors to wealthy business interests."

"In contrast, we Democrats are investing in priorities that will grow and revitalize our economy, improving our fiscal outlook dramatically and reducing tax expenditures on the world's wealthiest corporations," Pritzker said. "It's the Democrats that are getting the state's fiscal house in order."

The bill also calls for the paying down of $2 billion in debt that was incurred after borrowing from the federal government during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. States are not allowed to use ARPA funds to pay debt.

The House adjourned just before 2:40 a.m. while the Senate came back Tuesday afternoon to complete some unfinished business, including a bill that would eventually lead to a fully-elected Chicago school board.

Though the budget was wrapped up, a deal that would provide subsidies for three of Exelon's nuclear plants along with a larger road map to a carbon-free future temporarily fell apart at the eleventh hour.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stakeholders were close to a deal late Monday evening, with Pritzker’s administration and Exelon reaching agreement on a package of ratepayer subsidies.

But negotiations reportedly hit a snag over whether the Prairie State Energy coal plant in southern Illinois and Springfield’s municipally-owned coal-fired plant should be exempted from 2030 retirement deadlines.

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, advocated for a pause, which was opposed by Pritzker and House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside.

However, by midday Tuesday, Harmon backed down, saying he “stand(s) with the governor on de-carbonization targets that need to be in a final deal.”

Harmon, in a news conference, emphasized that he has fought for clean energy for as long as he's been in the Senate.

"So the notion that I am somehow holding up an energy bill on behalf of a fossil fuel provider is laughable," Harmon said. "At the same time, as the Senate President, I have a responsibility to my caucus."

Harmon said Pritzker's agreement with Exelon was "a significant departure from that framework" on municipal and co-op facilities, so he had to check with his members who represent cities impacted.

Though Harmon indicated the Senate would be prepared to vote on a bill Tuesday, one was not taken.

There's a lot at stake. Beyond the need to transition to a carbon-free energy future, Exelon has threatened to close at least two plants in its Illinois nuclear fleet without a deal.

Pritzker said his “hope is that we'll end up with a good energy bill. We were very close as of last night.”

“We want to keep those plants open — and that's been a firm principle, and I've said that from the beginning — while we're also working toward a clean energy future and methods for us to fight climate change in the state,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker declined to offer details on the nature of the incentives package offered to Exelon. It’s expected that lawmakers will be back sometime in the coming weeks to address the issue.

“There are still a few other parts of this bill that are very controversial, and depending on which way we go, we'll determine how many votes our side can be able to put on a bill,” said state Rep. David Welter, R-Morris. “We need to see the bill, we need to review the bill. But when I'm talking with stakeholders right now, it seems positive.”

Exelon could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for Ameren, which services much of central and southern Illinois, said they “support Illinois’ transition to clean energy."

“The legislature made a sound decision to take a pause and get it done right, in the light of day, with every new cost and every new program fully vetted and understood before a vote is taken,” said Tucker Kennedy, spokesman for Ameren Illinois. “We remain committed to working with all stakeholders on energy policy that works for all of Illinois - including Central and Southern Illinois.”

Meanwhile, ethics legislation cleared the House 113-5 Monday evening and passed the Senate unanimously in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Legislation moving the state's 2022 primary election from March 15 to June 28 passed the House 72-46 and the Senate 41-18 with all Republicans opposing. Gaming legislation allowing in-person betting on Illinois college teams easily cleared the House 96-11 early Tuesday morning, but was not called for a vote in the Senate.

The legislation partially reverses a provision that carved Illinois schools out of the 2019 law that legalized sports betting in the state. It was done at the request of university athletic directors.

Betting on Illinois college teams would only be allowed at physical sportsbooks. Wagering on individual performance would not be allowed.

The legislation would also allow a sportsbook to be hosted at Wintrust Arena, the venue that's home to the WNBA's Chicago Sky and the DePaul University men's basketball program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0