Watch now: Pritzker highlights vaccine equity efforts, condemns anti-Asian violence

DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker highlighted his administration’s efforts to increase equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday afternoon during a visit to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.
Pritzker also expressed support for the state's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities after eight people, most of Asian descent, were shot to death Tuesday at Georgia massage parlors, describing the “appalling violence" as “an attack on all of our communities.”
"And an attack like this, which reeks of racialized misogyny, and comes on the heels of a year in which the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities experienced so much racist scapegoating for the COVID-19 pandemic, damages the soul of inclusion, the very thing that all of us standing here believe in."
Pritzker said that “"Illinois stands with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities."
"Ours is a welcoming state, today and always," he said. "Our great obligation is to live up to our ideals, to allow all of our residents to find safety and community and joy in who they are and where they come from. That is the Illinois that our children deserve."
After addressing the news of the day, Pritzker turned back to the ongoing task at hand: vaccinating as many residents as quickly as possible, especially hard-to-reach communities.
The governor’s visit comes weeks after the state launched a pilot program meant to increase vaccine access to providers interacting with marginalized populations.
The Decatur health provider was one of five federally qualified health centers along with five safety net hospitals across the state chosen to participate in the program.
“A top priority in this expansion is to reach underserved populations, especially those who have too often been denied easy access to healthcare,” Pritzker said. “To do that, we need trusted partners. That means safety net hospitals, critical access hospitals and, of course, federally qualified health centers like Crossing Healthcare.”
Each site participating in the pilot is given up to 500 doses per week beyond the allocation that goes to county health departments. Thus far, Crossing has administered 7,300 doses of vaccine, Pritzker said.
Pritzker also comes to town on the eve of announcing phased reopening that would eventually bridge the state from Phase 4 restrictions to Phase 5, which is a full reopening.
The governor declined to share details of his plan, but said he’s had discussions with stakeholders in the business community and health officials about what it may look like. He suggested that something could be announced within a week.
Though Pritzker said he’s “more optimistic today than I have ever been throughout this pandemic,” he cautioned that more contagious variants of COVID-19 are out there and could hamper the state’s efforts to reopen if people let their guards down.
Pritzker and health officials agree that the best defense against a new outbreak of COVID-19 beyond precautionary measures enacted is getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
About 12.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated and 23% have received at least their first dose. The state is also now averaging more than 100,000 doses administered per day.
With assistance from the Illinois National Guard, the state has opened more than 60 mass vaccination sites, including at the United Center in Chicago and the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.