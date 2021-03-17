Watch now: Pritzker highlights vaccine equity efforts, condemns anti-Asian violence

DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker highlighted his administration’s efforts to increase equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday afternoon during a visit to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

Pritzker also expressed support for the state's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities after eight people, most of Asian descent, were shot to death Tuesday at Georgia massage parlors, describing the “appalling violence" as “an attack on all of our communities.”

"And an attack like this, which reeks of racialized misogyny, and comes on the heels of a year in which the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities experienced so much racist scapegoating for the COVID-19 pandemic, damages the soul of inclusion, the very thing that all of us standing here believe in."

Pritzker said that “"Illinois stands with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities."

"Ours is a welcoming state, today and always," he said. "Our great obligation is to live up to our ideals, to allow all of our residents to find safety and community and joy in who they are and where they come from. That is the Illinois that our children deserve."