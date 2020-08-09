Watch now: Pritzker holds press conference on COVID rules; 1,382 new cases announced statewide

Since a reduction in infections in June prompted Pritzker to re-open businesses and allow for larger groups — up to 50 — to gather, the highly contagious and sometimes-fatal virus has been on a summerlong rebound.

Pritzker's rule requires approval by the bipartisan Joint Committee of Administrative Rules.

Pritzker during a press conference in Chicago urged lawmakers on the rules committee to adopt the requirement.

"This pandemic isn't over. Our doctors and nurses know it's not over. Our local health departments know it's not over. Our workers and our teachers and our first responders know it's not over," he said.

Pritzker said lawmakers need to "give them a fighting chance" to reduce the transmission of COVID.

"These are tools they need to stop this spread," he said.

Rep. Jim Durkin, the Western Springs Republican who is minority leader of the Illinois House, said Pritzker should dump his “mask rule” and offer the issue for legislative debate.