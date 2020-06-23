Watch now: Pritzker issues guidelines for return to school

Dr. Ngoki Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the reopening being allowed this fall is the result of significant declines in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations since the peak of the pandemic in Illinois. Those declines, she said, are the result of the vast majority of Illinoisans following basic safety guidelines that include frequent hand-washing, wearing face coverings when in public and practicing social distancing.

In advance of schools reopening, Ezike strongly encouraged parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations and that all Illinoisans get caught up on basic wellness procedures, including cancer screenings. She noted there have been steep declines in those procedures since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday afternoon, she said, the Department of Public Health reported 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide totals to 137,825 cases and 6,707 deaths. She said the state has seen five consecutive weeks of declining new cases and fatalities.