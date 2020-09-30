Watch now: Pritzker issues Halloween guidance, says no to exempting counties from regional mitigations

That region also will not have mitigations lifted until it sees three days below 6.5%.

Pritzker was asked about the possibility of removing St. Clair County, which had a 6.3% positivity rate, from added restrictions. He said the 11 regions in the plan were increased from four in a previous version based on the state’s IDPH medical regions.

“People travel in that region. They travel between counties. It is not a good idea, in my view, for us to break this down into 102 counties across the state of Illinois, but instead if we can work with the counties and particularly their county public health officials to bring down their positivity rates, that is the right solution,” he said, noting IDPH is working with other county departments of public health to decrease rates.

While Pritzker said nine of 11 regions were seeing decreasing rates, Ezike pointed out that the lowest region — Region 6 including the Champaign-Urbana area in east-central Illinois — had a rate lowered by the U of I’s massive testing program, which on some days accounts for 20% of the state’s testing output.

Region 6, which also includes Macon County, has a 2.2% positivity rate, but with the UI tests removed, it’s actually at 7.1%.