Watch now: Pritzker praised for signing Black Caucus-backed education plan even as criticism continues over flat schools spending proposal

While he applauded Pritzker for sticking to his commitment to sign the education bill and other legislation advanced by Black lawmakers this year, Davis said the annual increase to school funding is “the underpinning of everything else the Black Caucus wants to do to address systemic racism in education.”

Pritzker’s budget proposal also calls for generating $925 million in additional revenue by changing tax policies he describes as “corporate loopholes.” If those changes are approved, Davis said he hopes a portion of that money can be devoted to increasing school funding.

He said he’d like to see increased school funding treated as an obligation, like a debt payment, rather than something optional.

While Pritzker is calling for flat funding for schools, the measure he signed into law requires a panel to reevaluate the formula used to distribute money to districts with the goal of increasing equity.

The new law also expands foreign language and lab science requirements for high school graduation and requires that all high school students have the opportunity to take at least one computer science course beginning in the 2023-24 school year.