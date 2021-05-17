Watch now: Pritzker rescinds mask mandate for those fully vaccinated

“We are relying on people to do the right thing,” he said. “We are relying upon people to recognize that they don’t want to go infect other unvaccinated people and they don’t themselves want to get sick and so it’s important for people to protect themselves and I think there’s real motivation for people to go get that. We’re not going to stop people and, you know, start checking a vaccine passport as part of some state mandate.”

The mask mandate in Illinois took effect last May when Pritzker issued an executive order requiring anyone older than 2 years of age “to cover their nose and mouth with a face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance.”

A spokesperson for the secretary of state said the office is awaiting further direction from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health about mask rules for the state Capitol Complex.

“Once we do, we will review the information and then will proceed accordingly. We will also consult with the Illinois General Assembly,” spokesperson Henry Haupt said in an email.

The governor’s new order rolling back the mask mandate came as the state is reporting 37.7% of the population, or more than 4.8 million people, are fully vaccinated.