Watch now: Pritzker says energy deal 'very close,' but won't budge on climate goals

SPRINGFIELD — A day after talks over a comprehensive clean energy package fizzled in the Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed confidence that stakeholders were "very, very close" to a deal, but warned he would not budge further on closure dates for coal and natural gas plants.

Pritzker, speaking at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum after signing legislation that makes Juneteenth a paid state holiday, addressed the stalled negotiations, which have pitted environmental groups and labor unions against one another.

"I will not sign a bill that does not match the gravity of this moment," Pritzker said. "That means that a bill claiming to contain meaningful decarbonization measures but does not pass muster on the details and does not move us toward a clean energy economy is not a real climate bill."

The Senate adjourned Wednesday without taking action on legislation over disagreements between organized labor and clean energy advocates on the timeline for decarbonization. The House, which would have taken up a proposal Wednesday, focused on other issues.

Under the current proposal, coal plants would have to close by 2035 unless they can achieve 90% carbon capture and storage capabilities, which would allow them to stay open until 2045. No such capability yet exists.

Natural gas plants would get a longer runway, having to close by 2045. Unions have raised issue with reduction targets during the transition.

Pritzker described the energy talks as "an eight-sided negotiation" where movement one way leads to support dropping off on the other end. He said some stakeholders have brought up issues long thought settled.

"Here's what's happening: people are bringing up issues that they settled on months ago to try to bring them up now at the last minute hoping that everybody will say, 'well that's okay, we'll just let that one go so that we can get a bill.' That's not how it works," Pritzker said. "We set out principles here, we're going to get those principles, the hard-and-fast, in this bill, and that is what we need."

Also at stake is the fate of three northern Illinois nuclear power plants operated by utility giant Exelon, which were slated to receive nearly $700 million in ratepayer subsidies over five years.

Without quick resolution, the company said in a statement last night that "absent quick passage of legislation, Exelon has no choice but to proceed with retiring Byron in September and Dresden in November, as previously announced.”

However, Pritzker expressed confidence that issues could be resolved in the "next few weeks or month," with lawmakers soon returning to vote on it.

At a press conference Wednesday evening, House leaders said they were "ready to move" on energy legislation when issues are worked out.

"I think we might want to take a little breather for a little while and calm down and let everybody think about it for a little bit and, and then get back to it," said state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston.

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, an ally of organized labor, confirmed that negotiators met again Wednesday.

"My understanding is that there was some progress made, but there's still a ways to go," Hoffman said, noting that there's agreement on the overall goal of decarbonization.

"The question is how can you then transition and keep your base energy load moving forward so that when it's 100 degrees in summer, they could still have air conditioning while at the same time reducing carbon emissions," he said. "So that's their task."

Meanwhile, without energy legislation to consider, the House voted to approve legislation modernizing the state's Firearm Owners Identification card law and to authorize an elected school board for the city of Chicago.

The FOID legislation, which passed 75-40, would streamline the application and renewal process by allowing applicants to voluntarily submit their fingerprints.

The hope is that it will speed up a process that has been bogged down by a significant backlog of applications. The legislation would also require private sale of guns to include a background check through a federally licensed firearms dealer.

It was approved by the Senate in May and will head to Pritzker's desk.

The Chicago school board legislation would eventually create a 21-member body fully elected by 2027. It passed 70-41 and was previously approved in the Senate, so it heads to Pritzker's desk.

