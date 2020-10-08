Watch now: Pritzker says grants, personnel costs being considered for savings

"I don't know anybody who thinks that's a good idea," he said.

Pritzker acknowledged what will be tough are cuts to personnel costs in the state. Illinois already has the lowest per capita state workforce in the country.

"As we're trying to build back a government that actually services people, it's very difficult to consider who to lay off," he said.

Pritzker did not say when he might start to impose the cuts directors identify.

Although talks in Washington on a new COVID relief package were broken off by President Donald Trump, Pritzker said he remains optimistic something will be done, primarily because some state's led by Republican governors have financial problems as great as or greater than those states with Democratic governors. Pritzker said he thinks no matter who is elected president, one of the first things they'll have to do is act on a relief package.

Pritzker also gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the state during the news conference. The governor is currently quarantined because a member of his staff tested positive for the virus. He said he's been tested twice in the last 10 days and the results have been negative.