Watch now: Pritzker says he fell short in hiring of former Veterans’ Affairs Department leader

Chapa LaVia, who resigned in January and did not agree to be interviewed for the report, was cited in the report for her hands-off management style. The report found that she left her responsibilities to a nonmedical chief of staff who allowed local administrators to run their own homes, gave inaccurate guidance on the pandemic and refused to enlist outside help in the early stages of the outbreak.

The governor’s stark admission of failure in hiring Chapa LaVia comes in the lead-up to an expected bid for a second term. In winning the office in 2018, he accused Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner of “fatal mismanagement” for the Legionnaire’s deaths at the Quincy VA home that began in 2015.

Pritzker said amid the 22,000 pandemic deaths in Illinois, “nothing is more devastating to me than knowing 36 of our veterans, our heroes, died of COVID in a single veterans home.”

“We all needed to know what went wrong here and I asked for this investigation so that we would all know what happened, and we would all know how to fix it,” he said.