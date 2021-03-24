Watch now: Pritzker says, 'I trust doctors,' receives COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolled up his sleeve Wednesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The 56-year-old governor said was eligible for the vaccine as a government worker and stepped up at the mass vaccination site on the Illinois State Fairgrounds to set an example.

“I'm deeply grateful that so many of our residents have embraced this life-saving protections, but I also want Illinoisans to know, especially those who may not yet feel confident enough to get vaccinated, that I'm not asking you to do anything that I wouldn't do myself," Pritzker said.

“Look, I'm not a doctor, but I trust doctors and ... these vaccines offer us all the fastest way back to normal life,” he added.

Pritzker received the more recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose several weeks after the first.

Coronavirus case numbers have been creeping up in Illinois in the last week after plummeting in recent months. State and national experts have warned against complacency, which could lead to yet another surge, particularly with new variants spreading across the country.