Watch now: Pritzker says lawmakers took 'significant action' to help state

Reaction from GOP

“This is an outrageous budget built on a fantasy, financed by billions of dollars in new debt, and born out of lawmakers inability to make tough decisions on behalf of taxpayers. Democrat legislators have abdicated their duty to the people of Illinois. Instead of addressing our challenges head on, they’ve kicked the can down the road and made things infinitely worse. This is a slap in the face to all of us and a backhand to future generations for good measure.”

— Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider

“One would think that the Democrats would learn from the financial realities of the pandemic. Illinois was already in financial dire straits before the pandemic and those financial problems have only intensified. The reason Illinois was in such bad shape going into this crisis was a direct result of spending more money than we had. So here we are right back where we have always been – spending beyond our means. The budget also includes pay raises for lawmakers at a time when hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans are applying for unemployment due to the shutdown of our economy.”

— Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville

“The budget rammed through tonight is severely out of balance without borrowing and imposing higher income taxes. There are no spending cuts again this year which is irresponsible but typical of the democratic majority. We have not had a truly balanced budget since 2001. Unfortunately the democrat led General Assembly chose to put a tremendous burden on future generations.”​

— Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur