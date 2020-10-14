Watch now: Pritzker says residents may need to rethink holidays amid COVID

Illinois' top public health official urged residents on Wednesday to prepare for holiday celebrations differently this year as the state continues to see an uptick in newly-diagnosed cases and hospitalizations of people with COVID-19-like symptoms.
To avoid having “our holidays marred by tragedy on the back end,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike said people who are sick around the holidays need to avoid gatherings entirely. Her comments came as the state released guidance for holiday travel and parties that included limiting the number of guests and seating arrangements aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
All 11 regions in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide reopening plan saw increases in COVID-19 test positivity rates within the past week and the statewide positivity rate climbed by more than 1% during that period, Pritzker said Wednesday at his weekly pandemic briefing. Most regions also have seen an increase in hospital admissions, which Pritzker called a “concerning direction."
The state reported 2,862 newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus and 49 additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the state-reported totals to 327,605 known cases and 9,074 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate was 4.6% for the period that ended Tuesday, up from 3.5% a week earlier.
Ezike urged people planning holiday celebrations to spend as much time outdoors as possible, to limit the number of people, increase air circulation indoors and limit potential exposure to illness in the two weeks leading up to a gathering.
“The safest way to celebrate with the members of your household is to connect with people outside of your household virtually, but I know, we all know, that many people will be gathering and getting together with family and friends,” Ezike said Wednesday.
Ezike also said if people are hosting others or attending a gathering outside their home for the holidays, “I think we have to get used to the idea of even in our home, wearing masks, as unnatural as that may feel."
The state’s guidance also asks Illinois residents to consider gift shopping online rather than visiting stores in person and opting for delivery or curbside pickup grocery options, and to avoid potluck or buffet serving for meals, with seating arrangements that space out people from different households.
Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said in an interview this week that he’s extremely concerned about the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Illinois.
While Illinois has done relatively well in slowing the spread of the virus compared with its Midwestern neighbors, it never reduced spread to the low levels seen in New York and New England, Murphy said. He attributed this to students returning to school, employees returning to workplaces in greater numbers, the politicization of the pandemic and fatigue with social distancing and other precautions urged by public health officials.
With vaccines and treatments in development, Murphy said he believes that “a year from now, we’re going to be in a very different and much better place.”
But first, there is a difficult winter ahead.
“Wait till it gets really cold here,” Murphy said. “This is going to be a nightmare. And the public health people are ringing the bells, but I don’t think people get it. … We never got rid of wave one, but this winter is going to be, I think, very challenging.”
The latest daily count of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 came from a batch of 52,669 tests conducted during a 24-hour period.
As of Tuesday night, 1,974 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois, with 390 patients in intensive care units and 153 on ventilators.
A week earlier, the state reported that 1,679 people were hospitalized with coronavirus. A month ago, the state reported that 1,431 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19.
One region, the nine-county northwest region of the state that includes Rockford and Galena, remains subject to stricter rules for bars and restaurants and a smaller gathering size cap than the rest of the state. That region’s positivity rate had bloomed to more than 10% as of Sunday, the state Public Health Department reported Wednesday.
Pritzker warned Wednesday that far southern Illinois could soon fall under the same tightening rules, if it surpasses the state-set threshold of 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days.
That region reached 8% earlier this week, but dipped back below that mark in the numbers the state reported Wednesday.
