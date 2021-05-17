Watch now: Pritzker says vaccinated Illinoisans no longer have to wear masks in most situations

The state on Friday entered the next-to-last phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan, with increased capacity limits on a wide range of businesses and activities. If COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to hold steady or decline, the state will fully reopen June 11.

Pritzker said he personally would “take it gently and carefully going forward” when it comes to wearing a mask himself.

“But I do think that the CDC guidelines are good ones, and we will follow them in Illinois,” he said.

Cities are allowed to have rules that are stricter than those issue by the state or federal government, and Chicago has not yet said when its mask mandate will be revised to align with the new federal guidance. Businesses also are free to continue requiring masks.

The CDC guidelines don’t apply to health care settings, and people are still required to wear masks while riding trains, buses, planes or other forms of public transportation, as well as at airports and bus and train stations.

Lightfoot said on MSBNC on Monday that the city needs “clarification from the CDC” after its “abrupt” rollout. But, Lightfoot said, she’s going to continue to wear a mask in public and encourage others to do the same.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}