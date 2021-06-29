Watch now: Pritzker signs bill allowing Illinois student athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday allowing Illinois student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Senate Bill 2338, sponsored by state Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey — a former linebacker for Northwestern University — and state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago —a former defensive lineman for the University of Illinois, easily passed out of the Illinois General Assembly in the waning hours of spring legislative session.

"Let me be clear, Illinois is is now at the forefront of this movement," Pritzker said, speaking just before signing the legislation at the State Farm Center in Champaign. "Yet another reason for student athletes to choose Illinois for college ... This isn't just a win for student athletes, it's a win for the future of our entire state."

Under the legislation, also known as the the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, players would not be paid directly, but would be able to profit from their name, image and likeness, such as through product endorsements, the signing of autographs or having their names appear in video games.

"I want to be clear: this is not just to win for the star quarterback or the star point guard," Buckner said. "This gives the woman's tennis player an opportunity to be compensated for teaching lessons back in her hometown during summer breaks. This creates an apparatus for the women's softball player to lend her image to the local pizzeria for fair market value."

"This is a big step in the right direction for Illinois," he said.

It comes amid a sea change in the debate over amateurism in college sports and whether student athletes should be able to profit from their name, image and likeness.

In allowing student athletes to enter into endorsement deals, Illinois would join California, which was the first state to approve such legislation in 2019, and a handful of mostly SEC states, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico, which have laws taking effect Thursday.

The NCAA's Division I Council also voted Monday to recommend an interim policy that would allow student athletes across the country to profit from their name, image and likeness until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. The organizations' board of directors are expected to adopt the recommendation on Wednesday.

But, there are also signs of greater change on the horizon. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the NCAA could not restrict education-related benefits, such as graduate school scholarships and study abroad opportunities, to student athletes.

Though the legislation in these various states and the Supreme Court case do not direct address the question of salaries for student athletes, they are chipping away at decades of NCAA policy and appear to be opening the door for even more changes.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The N.C.A.A. is not above the law.”

Buckner said that by signing the name, image and likeness legislation, "what we are signaling here is that we cannot continue to economically suppress these young people while they infuse tremendous amounts of money" into the economy.

He said that more legislation on the topic could be forthcoming.

"Obviously, the college athletics landscape is changing and I think that what we have proven here through this coalition is that we will always be willing and ready to be creative and to be a step ahead to lead the charge," Buckner said. "We don't know what everything will look like in the coming months and years, but I think what this signals is that we're poised and ready to be at the vanguard and be at the front of the charge."

The Illinois legislation places limits on products that can be endorsed, with athletes unable to put their name behind alcohol, tobacco, gambling, sports betting and a handful of other products.

Bret Bielema, head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini football team, tweeted in late May that he was "excited for... the opportunities that are ahead for our student athletes" with the bill's passage.

Those at Tuesday's bill signing were bullish that the legislation would be a new, effective tool for Illinois schools to retain in-state talent and attract out-of-state recruits.

Some Illinois universities, including the flagship in Urbana-Champaign and DePaul University in Chicago, have already launched brand development programs to assist student athletes with the new opportunities afforded to them.

"This landmark piece of state legislation leads the way for the modernization of the collegiate athletics model while guaranteeing that our student athletes are at the center of these efforts," said DePaul Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy, who attended the bill signing. "Further, it ensures that Illinois colleges and universities remain at the forefront of an increasingly competitive collegiate athletics landscape."

Also attending the signing was House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside; state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana; Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg.

The legislation takes effect on Thursday.

