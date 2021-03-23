Watch now: Pritzker signs economic equity bills capping payday loan rates, upping state contracts for minority-owned businesses

It also amends the state’s procurement code to include diversity as a consideration during the request for proposal process. It also establishes a new criteria for the process of evaluating RFPs, requiring that 20% of points given during the scoring of state contracts be based on the vendor’s commitment to diversity.

Another bill bars employers from disqualifying job applicants with a conviction record unless significantly related to the job.

It also requires employers of more than 100 people to obtain equal pay legislation certificates from the Illinois Department of Labor and to provide total wages paid to each employee during the prior year along with their gender, race and ethnicity.

Also included in the four pieces of the legislation:

A provision allowing those with felony convictions to live in federally-assisted housing

The establishment of an African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission by the Illinois Central Management Services

A new annual report from all state agencies and public higher-education institutions on race and gender that includes salary information

A new community development loan program that will guarantee small business loans and consumer loans to borrowers of color or who reside in low-income communities