Watch now: Pritzker to propose reversing tax changes agreed to with Republicans in 2019 budget deal, sources say

Since November, Pritzker has repeatedly called for the GOP to offer its own plan for balancing the budget. Republican lawmakers, in turn, have pushed for the governor to release a list of proposed budget cuts he instructed the heads of state agencies to prepare last fall.

In an outline provided last week, the Pritzker administration said the governor’s proposal would hold overall spending from the state’s general fund flat from the current year after accounting for roughly $700 million in cuts the governor laid out in December.

Despite catastrophic predictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, revenue to Illinois and other states has been better than expected over the past several months, easing some of the pressure on the budget.

However, Pritzker’s plan still would rely on some budgetary sleight of hand such as extending the deadline for repaying money previously borrowed from dedicated state funds to pay for general operating expenses.

The $43 billion spending Pritzker signed into law for the budget year that ends June 30 relied heavily on uncertain federal aid and borrowing to come into balance. Prospects for assistance from Washington have brightened since President Joe Biden entered the White House and Democrats took control of the Senate, but the help is still far from guaranteed.