Watch now: Pritzker to propose reversing tax changes agreed to with Republicans in 2019 budget deal, sources say

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday will propose rolling back several tax policies he agreed to in 2019 to win Republican support for his infrastructure plan and budget in his first year in office, according to sources familiar with the plan.
The proposed tax policy changes, aimed at closing what Pritzker describes as $932 million in “corporate tax loopholes,” include:
- Reversing a phaseout of the state’s corporate franchise tax.
- Eliminating an additional tax credit for companies receiving other state incentives that create construction jobs.
- Lowering the deduction for taxpayers who donate to private school scholarship funds.
- Capping a discount for retailers that collect state sales tax.
- Ending a sales tax exemption for manufacturers.
Those moves would generate a combined $189 million in revenue toward closing an estimated $2.6 billion hole for the budget year that begins July 1. Pritzker’s prerecorded budget address and State of the State speech is being streamed online at noon Wednesday.
The tax policies Pritzker is targeting were part of an eleventh-hour deal he struck with House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs in 2019 to help deliver major legislative wins for the rookie Democratic governor.
More recently, Pritzker has blamed Republicans and their allies in the business community for helping defeat his preferred budget solution — a graduate-rate income tax — at the ballot box in November.
The largest share of the additional revenue from Pritzker’s plan for business tax changes — $314 million — would be generated by capping the amount of operating losses businesses can deduct at $100,000 per year. An additional $107 million would come from ending a sales tax exemption on biofuels ahead of its current sunset at the end of 2023.
In addition to the tax changes, Pritzker’s plan calls for redirecting $565 million in dedicated revenue sources, such as cigarette taxes, to the state’s general fund, which pays for most day-to-day operations. Those changes would have to be approved in legislation separate from the state spending plan that lawmakers need to pass prior to May 31.
After voters in November rejected changing the Illinois Constitution to allow for a graduated-rate income tax, Pritzker’s office said last week that his plan would not rely on an increase in the state’s current flat 4.95% income tax to balance the budget.
Since November, Pritzker has repeatedly called for the GOP to offer its own plan for balancing the budget. Republican lawmakers, in turn, have pushed for the governor to release a list of proposed budget cuts he instructed the heads of state agencies to prepare last fall.
In an outline provided last week, the Pritzker administration said the governor’s proposal would hold overall spending from the state’s general fund flat from the current year after accounting for roughly $700 million in cuts the governor laid out in December.
Despite catastrophic predictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, revenue to Illinois and other states has been better than expected over the past several months, easing some of the pressure on the budget.
However, Pritzker’s plan still would rely on some budgetary sleight of hand such as extending the deadline for repaying money previously borrowed from dedicated state funds to pay for general operating expenses.
The $43 billion spending Pritzker signed into law for the budget year that ends June 30 relied heavily on uncertain federal aid and borrowing to come into balance. Prospects for assistance from Washington have brightened since President Joe Biden entered the White House and Democrats took control of the Senate, but the help is still far from guaranteed.
Unlike last year, no anticipated federal aid is included in the plan Pritzker will present to lawmakers.
“The governor has repeatedly invited Republicans to propose ideas to balance the budget, and has been met with months of silence,” Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in a statement. “He continues to welcome suggestions to responsibly balance the budget without asking more of hardworking middle class families.”