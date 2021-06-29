Watch now: Pritzker to sign bill allowing Illinois student athletes to profit from image, likeness

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will sign legislation Tuesday that will allow Illinois student athletes to be compensated.

Under the legislation, players would not be paid directly, but would be able to profit from their likeness, such as through endorsements, signing autographs or having their names appear in video games.

It comes amid a sea change in the debate over amateurism in college sports and whether student athletes should be able to profit from their image and likeness.

In allowing student athletes to enter into endorsement deals, Illinois would join California, which was the first state to approve such legislation in 2019, and a handful of mostly SEC states, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico, which have laws taking effect Thursday.

But, there are also signs of greater change on the horizon. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the NCAA could not restrict education-related benefits, such as graduate school scholarships and study abroad opportunities, to student athletes.

Though the legislation in these various states and the Supreme Court case do not direct address the question salaries for student athletes, they are chipping away at decades of NCAA policy and appear to be opening the door for even more changes.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The N.C.A.A. is not above the law.”

The Illinois legislation places limits on products that can be endorsed, with athletes unable to put their name behind alcohol, tobacco, gambling, sports betting and a handful of other products.

Bret Bielema, head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini football team, tweeted in late May that he was "excited for... the opportunities that are ahead for our student athletes" with the bill's passage.

