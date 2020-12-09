Watch now: Pritzker touts importance of national testing strategy

Shah said more states are pushing for national coordination by joining the foundation’s testing alliance.

“There are now 22 states including Illinois that, on a bipartisan basis, have come together to say that we should have common protocols, share best practices, understand which tasks can be deployed at what frequency and come together to do pooled procurement, thus lowering the price of each unit of testing supplies acquired and increasing both volumes and supply,” he added.

Pritzker said he has repeatedly called for a national testing strategy through the federal government and he has repeated the request to the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Even with all the well-deserved excitement around a vaccine right now, it will be months before vaccines are available to the general public,” he said. “So it's incredibly important that we do everything in our power to temper the spread of this virus in the coming weeks and months.”

Shah praised a University of Illinois rapid and widespread testing program that allows for frequent tests of students and faculty and results in timely contact tracing and quarantining when tests come back positive. He said the program offers a blueprint for operating schools safely.