Watch now: Pritzker touts 'Time to Drive' for tourism despite gas price

Pritzker was unfazed by the price hike's impact last week when he announced the annual road program, folded into his ongoing $51 billion "Rebuild Illinois" plan adopted in 2019, which relies in part on a doubled motor fuel tax that will hit 39.2 cents per gallon July 1. He defended the tax as a fair, improved-roads user fee and said gas-price fluctuations are tied to outside "public markets" when asked whether families would embrace his "Time to Drive" campaign with gas so costly.

"It's 'Time for Me to Drive,'" Pritzker corrected, "and it's a great song by REO Speedwagon from Champaign. I hope everybody will get out this summer and drive."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The "Time for Me to Drive" title is a take-off of the 1978 hit by REO Speedwagon, formed at the University of Illinois in 1967. "Time for Me to Fly" was written by frontman Kevin Cronin, who explained in a 2017 interview that it's a simple redux on a painful breakup with a high school sweetheart which sent him escaping to Colorado.

No word on whether he drove. But those who do this summer will have to roll with the changes.