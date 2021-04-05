Watch now: Pritzker urges Illinois schools to focus COVID relief funds

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to the road Monday to urge local school districts in Illinois to carefully target the roughly $7 billion in federal funds they will soon receive in order to help students overcome the learning loss they may have suffered during the pandemic.

“We’re all wondering if this was a lost year for our children,” Pritzker said at an early childhood learning center in the Champaign school district. “We worry if a year’s worth of online classes and virtual play dates will impact their future in some negative way in the future.”

Pritzker highlighted a report released last month by the state’s P-20 Council, the Learning Renewal Resource Guide, which outlines many of the issues schools around the state are likely to face as they prepare to return to full in-person learning and some of the strategies they should consider.

Those strategies include things like diagnostic testing to get more precise measurements of where students are in their academic progress; offering more tutoring, counseling and afterschool programs; and possibly even lengthening the school calendar to add more days of school.