Watch now: Pritzker urges residents to act before state steps in to control COVID-19 spread

"The numbers aren't as high as they were in April and May, but they are increasing," said IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "If we don't take further steps to reduce the spread of the virus, our numbers will continue to go up and we will be right back where we were just a few months ago. This virus is trying to gain momentum. It's cunning and it's elusive."

IDPH reported 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. An additional 30 people died from the virus, including one from Winnebago County. The seven-day positivity rate is steady at 3.9%

The numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 186,471, with 7,573 deaths. There are currently 1,552 people hospitalized, with 368 in intensive care and 129 on ventilators.

Wednesday was the third straight day that Pritkzer held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus situation. The number of new cases has risen consistently since the state entered Phase 4 of Pritzker's reopening plan at the end of June. The positivity rate has gone from less than 3% to as high as 4% since the reopening.

On Monday, Pritzker announced a $5 million ad campaign to encourage people to wear masks. He made the announcement in Sangamon County, where he singled out Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder for taking steps to restrict the spread of the virus in bars and restaurants.