Watch now: Proposed Illinois Supreme Court remap evokes previous failed GOP attempt

In early January 1997, the Republicans’ two years of majority control in the 89th General Assembly was coming to an end.

After former Speaker Michael Madigan regained control of the House in the 1996 elections, Republicans pushed through several measures during the very last days of the legislative session, said Charlie Wheeler, an emeritus professor at University of Illinois Springfield, who covered the Illinois General Assembly for the Chicago Sun-Times for more than two decades.

“The Republicans were very concerned because they realized that much of their wish list would not pass with Madigan in charge of the House,” Wheeler said in an interview.

With that in mind, Republicans passed a new judicial map the day before the 89th legislative session ended.

In March 1997, Republican Gov. Jim Edgar signed the new proposed map redrawing the Illinois Supreme Court districts. In particular, the law would have redrawn the 1st District, which contains Cook County, into three separate judicial districts.

Justices who are elected in the 1st District run as at-large candidates, and Democratic candidates have an advantage in heavily Democratic Cook County.